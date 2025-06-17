Weekly Schedule for 06/16 – 06/22

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchas please visit ablindsip.com

Best Selling Non-Fiction: DO HARD THINGS: WHY WE GET RESILIENCE WRONG AND THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF REAL TOUGHNESS

Great Literature: ZEN AND THE ART OF MOTORCYCLE MAINTENANCE (SUMMER REPLAY) written by Robert M. Pirsig

Best Selling Fiction: ANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman (REPLAY)

Contemporary Classics:

Ending Tuesday…NEUROMANCER written by William Gibson

Beginning Wednesday…LOVE IN THE TIME OF CHOLERA written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (SUMMER REPLAY)

The Book off the Shelf: THE LITTLE SISTER written by Raymond Chandler

The Random Book: UPSTAIRS AT THE WHITE HOUSE: MY LIFE WITH THE FIRST LADIES written by J.B. West and Mary-Lynn Kotz

Little Free Library Book: THE BOOMERANG written by Robert Bailey

Daily Dose of Science: WEEDS: IN DEFENSE OF NATURE’S MOST UNLOVED PLANT written by Richard Mabey

Macabre Monday: PAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: TBD