Listeners:

Top listeners:

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 06/16 – 06/22

todayJune 17, 2025 23

Background
A BLIND SIP!

A BLIND SIP is 5 DAYS AWAY!  Join us this Sunday, June 22nd @ Nola Brewing & Pizza Co from 3pm-6pm for a family-friendly event with live music and good times!

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.  To purchas please visit ablindsip.com

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: DO HARD THINGS: WHY WE GET RESILIENCE WRONG AND THE SURPRISING SCIENCE OF REAL TOUGHNESS

Great Literature:  ZEN AND THE ART OF MOTORCYCLE MAINTENANCE (SUMMER REPLAY) written by Robert M. Pirsig

Best Selling FictionANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman (REPLAY)

Contemporary Classics:
Ending Tuesday…NEUROMANCER written by William Gibson
Beginning Wednesday…LOVE IN THE TIME OF CHOLERA written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (SUMMER REPLAY)

The Book off the Shelf: THE LITTLE SISTER written by Raymond Chandler

The Random BookUPSTAIRS AT THE WHITE HOUSE: MY LIFE WITH THE FIRST LADIES written by J.B. West and Mary-Lynn Kotz

Little Free Library BookTHE BOOMERANG written by Robert Bailey

Daily Dose of ScienceWEEDS: IN DEFENSE OF NATURE’S MOST UNLOVED PLANT  written by Richard Mabey

Macabre MondayPAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: KARLA’S CHOICE (A JOHN LE CARRE NOVEL) written by Nick Harkaway

Outer LimitsBURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After DarkRANSOM written by Danielle Steele

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish BookTBD

Written by: WRBH

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

