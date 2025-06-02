Weekly Schedule for 06/02 – 06/08

Best-Selling Fiction
A BLIND SIP is just around the corner! Join us on Sunday, June 22nd @ Nola Brewing & Pizza Co from 3pm-6pm for a family-friendly event with live music and good times!
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. To purchas please visit ablindsip.com
Best Selling Non-Fiction: HOMO DEUS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF TOMORROW written by Yuval Noah Herrari
Great Literature: ZEN AND THE ART OF MOTORCYCLE MAINTENANCE (REPLAY) written by Robert M. Pirsig
Best Selling Fiction: ANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman (REPLAY)
Contemporary Classics: NEUROMANCER written by William Gibson
The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar
The Random Book: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: A GUIDE FOR THINKING HUMANS written by Melanie Mitchell
Little Free Library Book: THE BOOMERANG written by Robert Bailey
Daily Dose of Science: THE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH written by Frank A. von Hippel
Macabre Monday: PAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone
Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny
Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson
WRBH After Dark: RANSOM written by Danielle Steele
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: TBD
10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
11:00 pm - 12:00 am
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
7:00 am - 8:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.