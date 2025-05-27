play_arrow

Weekly Schedule for 05/26 – 06/01

ANNOUNCEMENT:

WRBH’S second annual summer fundraising event, A BLIND SIP, is taking place Sunday, June 22nd @ Nola Brewing & Pizza Co from 3pm-6pm.

To purchase tickets, please visit ablindsip.com

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-FictionHOMO DEUS: A BRIEF HISTORY OF TOMORROW written by Yuval Noah Herrari

Great Literature:  GRAPES OF WRATH written by John Steinbeck

Best Selling FictionANTKIND written by Charlie Kaufman (REPLAY)

Contemporary ClassicsHIGH FIDELITY written by Nick Hornby

The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar

The Random BookTHE EXPONENTIAL AGE: HOW ACCELERATING TECHNOLOGY IS TRANSFORMING BUSINESS, POLITICS AND SOCIETY written by Azeem Azhar

Little Free Library BookTHE BOOMERANG written by Robert Bailey

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH  written by Frank A. von Hippel

Macabre MondayPAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer LimitsBURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After DarkRANSOM written by Danielle Steele

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish BookTBD

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

