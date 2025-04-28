play_arrow

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Weekly Schedule for 04/28 – 05/04

BASEBALL:

  • Tuesday VS Nicholls, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Friday VS Florida Atlantic, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Saturday VS Florida Atlantic, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Sunday VS Florida Atlantic, pre game at 11:45 AM.

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionHOTEL SCARFACE: WHERE COCAINE COWBOYS PARTIED AND PLOTTED TO CONTROL MIAMAI  written by Roben Farzad

Great Literature:  GRAPES OF WRATH written by John Steinbeck

Best Selling FictionTHE GOD OF THE WOODS written by Liz Moore

Contemporary ClassicsMANHATTAN TRANSFER written by John Dos Passos

The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar

The Random Book:
Ending Monday…THE MONUMENTS MEN: ALLIED HEROES, NAZI THIEVES, AND THE GREATEST TREASURE HUNT IN HISTORY written by Robert M. Edsel

Beginning Wednesday…THE EXPONENTIAL AGE: HOW ACCELERATING TECHNOLOGY IS TRANSFORMING BUSINESS, POLITICS AND SOCIETY written by Azeem Azhar

Little Free Library BookHER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH  written by Frank A. von Hippel

Macabre MondayPAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer LimitsBURNING CHROME written by William Gibson

WRBH After DarkTIME AFTER TIME written by Kay Hooper

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish BookEL CUADRO INACABADO escrito de Mercedes Aguirre

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

