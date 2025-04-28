Weekly Schedule for 04/28 – 05/04

The Entertainment Section
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: HOTEL SCARFACE: WHERE COCAINE COWBOYS PARTIED AND PLOTTED TO CONTROL MIAMAI written by Roben Farzad
Great Literature: GRAPES OF WRATH written by John Steinbeck
Best Selling Fiction: THE GOD OF THE WOODS written by Liz Moore
Contemporary Classics: MANHATTAN TRANSFER written by John Dos Passos
The Book off the Shelf: THE ROARING DAYS OF ZORA LILY written by Noelle Salazar
The Random Book:
Ending Monday…THE MONUMENTS MEN: ALLIED HEROES, NAZI THIEVES, AND THE GREATEST TREASURE HUNT IN HISTORY written by Robert M. Edsel
Beginning Wednesday…THE EXPONENTIAL AGE: HOW ACCELERATING TECHNOLOGY IS TRANSFORMING BUSINESS, POLITICS AND SOCIETY written by Azeem Azhar
Little Free Library Book: HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)
Daily Dose of Science: THE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH written by Frank A. von Hippel
Macabre Monday: PAY THE PIPER written by George Krauss and George Romero
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone
Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny
Outer Limits: BURNING CHROME written by William Gibson
WRBH After Dark: TIME AFTER TIME written by Kay Hooper
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: EL CUADRO INACABADO escrito de Mercedes Aguirre
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Mon-Thurs 12pm-1pm, replays at 6pm
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.