play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 03/24 – 03/30

todayMarch 24, 2025 25

Background
share close

BASEBALL:

  • Tuesday @ UNO, pre game at 6:15 PM.
  • Friday @ SOUTH FLORIDA, pre game at 5:15 PM.
  • Saturday @ SOUTH FLORIDA, pre game at 12:45 PM.
  • Sunday @ SOUTH FLORIDA, pre game at 11:45 AM.

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionELASTIC: FLEXIBLE THINKING IN A TIME OF CHANGE  written by Leonard Mlodinow

Great LiteratureTHE LAST OF THE MOHICANS written by James Fenimore Cooper

Best Selling FictionTHE STORM WE MADE written by Vanessa Chan

Contemporary ClassicsEICHMANN IN JERUSALEM: A REPORT ON THE BANALITY OF EVIL written by Hannah Arendt

The Book off the Shelf: MOSQUITOLAND written by David Arnold

The Random BookTHE MONUMENTS MEN: ALLIED HEROES, NAZI THIEVES, AND THE GREATEST TREASURE HUNT IN HISTORY written by Robert M. Edsel

Little Free Library BookHER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of Science: THE CHEMICAL AGE: HOW CHEMISTS FOUGHT FAMINE AND DISEASE, KILLED MILLIONS, AND CHANGED OUR RELATIONSHIP WITH THE EARTH  written by Frank A. von Hippel

Macabre MondayHIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s BookSTARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookLESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer LimitsTHE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After DarkTIME AFTER TIME written by Kay Hooper

BiographiesTHE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy

Spanish BookEL CUADRO INACABADO escrito de Mercedes Aguirre

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

Written by: WRBH

Rate it

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

Menu

Quick Links

Contact Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Soundcloud
play_arrowLISTEN LIVE

WRBH Show Image

Staff Picks

access_time6:00 am - 7:00 am
play_arrowLISTEN LIVE
0%