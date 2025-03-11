Weekly Schedule for 03/10 – 03/16

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE RIGOR OF ANGELS: BORGES, HEISENBERG, KANT, AND THE ULTIMATE NATURE OF REALITY written by William Egginton

Great Literature: THE LAST OF THE MOHICANS written by James Fenimore Cooper

Best Selling Fiction: THE STORM WE MADE written by Vanessa Chan

Contemporary Classics: EICHMANN IN JERUSALEM: A REPORT ON THE BANALITY OF EVIL written by Hannah Arendt

The Book off the Shelf: MOSQUITOLAND written by David Arnold

The Random Book: THE MONUMENTS MEN: ALLIED HEROES, NAZI THIEVES, AND THE GREATEST TREASURE HUNT IN HISTORY written by Robert M. Edsel

Little Free Library Book: HER MAJESTY’S SECRET SERVICE written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of Science: THE LIGHT EATERS: HOW THE UNSEEN WORLD OF PLANT INTELLIGENCE OFFERS A NEW UNDERSTANDING OF LIFE ON EARTH by Zoe Schlanger

Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: LESSONS FROM THE LIGHT: EXTRAORIDNARY MESSAGES OF COMFORT AND HOPE FROM THE OTHER SIDE written by George Anderson and Andrew Barone

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After Dark: TIME AFTER TIME written by Kay Hooper

Biographies: THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy

Spanish Book: EL CUADRO INACABADO escrito de Mercedes Aguirre

—

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.