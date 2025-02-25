play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule: 02/24 – 03/02

todayFebruary 24, 2025 18

Background
share close

BASEBALL:

  • Friday vs. PEPPERDINE, pre game at 3:15 PM.
  • Saturday vs. PEPPERDINE, pre game at 2:45 PM.
  • Sunday vs. PEPPERDINE, pre game at 2:45 PM.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL:

  • Tuesday vs. UTSA, pre game at 6:10 PM.

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-FictionTHE RIGOR OF ANGELS: BORGES, HEISENBERG, KANT, AND THE ULTIMATE NATURE OF REALITY written by William Egginton

Great Literature

Beginning Wednesday… A STUDY IN SCARLET written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Best Selling FictionLET US DESCEND written by Jesmyn Ward

Contemporary ClassicsTRASH written by Amy Yamada

The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella

The Random BookSEX WITH PRESIDENTS: THE INS AND OUTS OF LOVE AND LUST IN THE WHITE HOUSE written by Eleanor Herman

Little Free Library BookTHE SPY WHO LOVED ME written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of ScienceTHE LIGHT EATERS: HOW THE UNSEEN WORLD OF PLANT INTELLIGENCE OFFERS A NEW UNDERSTANDING OF LIFE ON EARTH  by Zoe Schlanger

Macabre MondayHIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s BookSTARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult LiteratureTHE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help BookCRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer LimitsTHE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After DarkON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens

BiographiesTHE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy

Spanish BookTBD

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

Written by: WRBH

Rate it

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

Menu

Quick Links

Contact Us

Facebook Twitter Instagram Soundcloud
play_arrowLISTEN LIVE

WRBH Show Image

Music Rewind

access_time6:00 am - 7:00 am
play_arrowLISTEN LIVE
0%