Weekly Schedule: 02/24 – 03/02

Music Rewind
A look back at music news, reviews, and feature stories, celebrating past and present musical legends.close
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE RIGOR OF ANGELS: BORGES, HEISENBERG, KANT, AND THE ULTIMATE NATURE OF REALITY written by William Egginton
Beginning Wednesday… A STUDY IN SCARLET written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Best Selling Fiction: LET US DESCEND written by Jesmyn Ward
Contemporary Classics: TRASH written by Amy Yamada
The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella
The Random Book: SEX WITH PRESIDENTS: THE INS AND OUTS OF LOVE AND LUST IN THE WHITE HOUSE written by Eleanor Herman
Little Free Library Book: THE SPY WHO LOVED ME written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)
Daily Dose of Science: THE LIGHT EATERS: HOW THE UNSEEN WORLD OF PLANT INTELLIGENCE OFFERS A NEW UNDERSTANDING OF LIFE ON EARTH by Zoe Schlanger
Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White
Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: CRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.
Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny
Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick
WRBH After Dark: ON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens
Biographies: THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy
Spanish Book: TBD
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.