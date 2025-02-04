Weekly Schedule for 02/03 – 02/09

Daily Dose of Science
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE CATALYST: RNA AND THE QUEST TO UNLOCK LIFE’S DEEPEST SECRET written by Thomas R. Cech
Great Literature: GREAT EXPECTATIONS written by Charles Dickens
Best Selling Fiction: THE GOLDFINCH written by Donna Tartt
Contemporary Classics: THE HUMAN STAIN written by Philip Roth
The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella
The Random Book: SEX WITH PRESIDENTS: THE INS AND OUTS OF LOVE AND LUST IN THE WHITE HOUSE written by Eleanor Herman
Little Free Library Book: THE SPY WHO LOVED ME written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)
Daily Dose of Science: THE LIGHT EATERS: HOW THE UNSEEN WORLD OF PLANT INTELLIGENCE OFFERS A NEW UNDERSTANDING OF LIFE ON EARTH by Zoe Schlanger
Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White
Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli
Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman
The Self-Help Book: CRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.
Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny
Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick
WRBH After Dark: ON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens
Biographies: THE MOST HUMAN: RECONCILING WITH MY FATHER, LEONARD NIMOY written by Adam Nimoy
Spanish Book: LOS SORRENTINOS escrito de Virginia Higa
Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
