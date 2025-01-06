play_arrow

    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Weekly Schedule for 01/06 – 01/12

January 6, 2025

Books on Air

Best Selling Non-Fiction: DIARY OF A MISFIT written by Casey Parks

Great Literature: LITTLE WOMEN written by Louisa May Alcott

Best Selling Fiction: THE GOLDFINCH written by Donna Tartt

Contemporary Classics: HERCULE POIROT’S CHRISTMAS written by Agatha Christie

The Book off the Shelf: THE WEST BANK OF GREATER NEW ORLEANS: A HISTORICAL GEOGRAPHY written by Richard Campanella

The Random Book: THE WALL: ROME’S GREATEST FRONTIER written by Alistair Moffat

Little Free Library Book: MOONRAKER written by Ian Fleming (JAMES BOND)

Daily Dose of Science: THE HUMAN PLANET: HOW WE CREATED THE ANTHROPOCENE by Simon L. Lewis & Mark Maslin

Macabre Monday: HIDE written by Kiersten White

Children’s Book: STARGIRL written by Jerry Spinelli

Young Adult Literature: THE AMBER SPYGLASS (BOOK 3) written by Philip Pullman

The Self-Help Book: CRUCIAL CONVERSATIONS: TOOLS FOR TALKING WHEN THE STAKES ARE HIGH written by Joseph Grenny, Kerry Patterson, et al.

Mystery Hour: THE GREY WOLF written by Louise Penny

Outer Limits: THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE written by Philip K. Dick

WRBH After Dark: ON A WILD NIGHT written by Stephanie Laurens

Biographies: GOING TO MAINE: ALL THE WAYS TO FAIL ON THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL written by Sally Chaffin Brooks

Spanish Book: TBD

Please visit https://www.wrbh.org/programming/schedule/ for access to our full Schedule Grid.

Written by: WRBH

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

