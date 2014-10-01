This Week on WRBH (12/23 – 12/29)

Special Christmas Eve & Day Broadcasts:
Christmas Eve Book # 1: THE MISTLETOE MURDER: AND OTHER STORIES written by P.D. James and read by Charlotte Travieso (Tues 1PM-5PM; Wed 2AM-6AM)
Christmas Eve Book # 2: SILENT NIGHT: THE REMARKABLE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 written by Stanley Weintraub and read by Charlotte Travieso (Tues 6PM – Wed 1:30a)
Christmas Day Book: A CHRISTMAS CAROL written by Charles Dickens and read by Kelley Crawford*
Overnight replay read by WRBH Legend, Constance McEnaney!
Original Programming:
Public Affairs: Denise Heck of Lighthouse for the Blind: Louisiana
The Music Show: REPLAY
NOLA By Mouth: Leslie Stockton (REPLAY)
The Writer’s Forum: Carmin Wong (REPLAY)
Figure of Speech: Anthony Charles III, writer of short stories
Books:
Best Seller Fiction – OUTSIDE LOOKING IN written by T.C. Boyle and read by Jane Truksis (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)
Best Seller Non- Fiction – EDUCATED: A MEMOIR written by Tara Westover and read by Lisa Houck and, starting Thursday, WALKING TO LISTEN: 4,000 MILES ACROSS AMERICA, ONE STORY AT A TIME (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)
Book Off The Shelf – WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday Stories! Airing from now through the end of the year (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)
Great Literature – THE HONOURABLE SCHOOLBOY written by John Le Carre and read by George Bond (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)
Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)
Biographies – LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE: A SORTABIOGRAPHY by Eric Idle (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)
YA Literature – STORM BLOWN written by Nick Courage (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)
Crescent City Chronicles – TBD (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)
Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)
Tales of Terror – RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)
Monday Mystery – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)
Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)
WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)
Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS (8AM-8:30AM)
Spanish – La Isla Bajo el Mar by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)
Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)
Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)