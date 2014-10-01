WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week on WRBH (11/18 – 11/24)

An picture of author Anne Lamott with an overlay of her book, Almost Everything: Notes on Hope.

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Dr. Lena Al-Dujaili on Glaucoma

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Jeffrey Mattia of Pyr Restaurant

The Writer’s Forum: Steve Luxemberg

Figure of Speech: Segment of An Atheist, A Priest and a Jungian Analyst Walk into a Bar by local playwright Deldon McNeely

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  CITY OF GIRLS by Elizabeth Gilbert and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  BECOMING by Michelle Obama and read by Carolyn Cornia (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  THE MINDS OF BILLY MILLIGAN by Daniel Keyes and read by Brian Sands, and starting Tuesday, ALMOST EVERYTHING: NOTES ON HOPE by Anne Lamott and ready by Jackie Bullock (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  HARPO SPEAKS! by Harpo Marx with Rowland Barber and read by Bruce Mohat (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  –  THE ONLY GIRL: MY LIFE AND TIMES ON THE MASTHEAD OF ROLLING STONE by Robin Green (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  THE HOUSE OF THE SCORPION by Nancy Farmer (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  – HOME TEAM: COACHING THE SAINTS AND NEW ORLEANS BACK TO LIFE by Sean Payton (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – ALL THE MISSING GIRLS by Megan Miranda (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – NO EXIT by Taylor Adams (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – La Isla Bajo el Mar by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

Featured Books
There There

Featured Fiction:  “ONE OF THE 10 BEST BOOKS OF THE YEAR—THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW Tommy Orange’s “groundbreaking, extraordinary” (The New York Times) There There is the “brilliant, propulsive” (People Magazine) story of twelve unforgettable characters, Urban Indians living in Oakland, California, who converge and collide on one fateful day. It’s “the year’s most galvanizing debut novel” (Entertainment

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

