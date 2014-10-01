This Week on WRBH (09/16 – 09/22)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Dragon Cafe

The Music Show: REPLAY

NOLA By Mouth: Alejandro Ortis

The Writer’s Forum: Carmin Wong

Figure of Speech: CW Cannon

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE by Casey McQuiston and read by Sarah Holtz (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – GOD SAVE TEXAS: A JOURNEY INTO THE SOUL OF THE LONE STAR STATE by Lawrence Wright and read by Allison Freeman M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – EXIT WEST by Moshin Hamid and read by Candice Huber (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – AN UNTAMED STATE by Roxanne Gay and read by Rosanna Shepherd and, Starting on Wednesday, MOBY DICK, or THE WHALE by Herman Melville and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE JUNIOR OFFICERS’ READING CLUB by Patrick Hennessey(M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – ARCH ENEMIES by Marissa Meyer (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – RAGE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DAY ENDS AT DAWN by David Fulmer (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – ELUSIVE by Kay Hooper (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)