This Week on WRBH (08/26 – 09/01)

Sarah Broom and a copy of her book in a photo

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Cafe Reconcile

The Music Show: TBD

NOLA By Mouth: Alejandro Ortis of Papi’s Mexican Restaurant

The Writer’s Forum: Sarah M. Broom (interviewed by Maurice Carlos Ruffin)

Figure of Speech: Ben Luton

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  THE CITY IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT by Charlie Jane Anders and read by Candice Huber. (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  RISING: DISPATCHES FROM THE NEW AMERICAN SHORE by Elizabeth Rush and read by Ellen Hazard (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  BETWEEN THEM: REMEMBERING MY PARENTS by Richard Ford and read by Peter Spera (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  WATERSHIP DOWN by Richard Adams and read by Phil Radecker (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  – THE JUNIOR OFFICERS’ READING CLUB by Patrick Hennessey (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  RENEGADES by Marissa Meyer (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  CARRIE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – THE DAY ENDS AT DAWN by David Fulmer (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

