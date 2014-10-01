This Week on WRBH (08/19 – 08/25)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Cafe Reconcile

The Music Show: TBD

NOLA By Mouth: Freezy Street Ice Cream

The Writer’s Forum: Nathaniel Rich and Megan Holt of One Book

Figure of Speech: Dr. Niyi Osundare

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – INTO THE WATER by Paula Hawkins and read by Carol Butcher (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE WORLD OF LORE: DREADFUL PLACES by Aaron Mahnke and read by Ray Lang and, starting Wednesday, RISING: DISPATCHES FROM THE NEW AMERICAN SHORE by Elizabeth Rush and read by Ellen HazardM-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – TENDER AT THE BONE by Ruth Reichl and read by Jillian Richman and starting Wednesday, BETWEEN THEM: REMEMBERING MY PARENTS by Richard Ford and read by Peter Spera (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – WATERSHIP DOWN by Richard Adams and read by Phil Radecker (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – KICKFLIP BOYS by Neal Thompson (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – RENEGADES by Marissa Meyer (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – CARRIE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE DAY ENDS AT DAWN by David Fulmer (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – BLACK BEAUTY (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)

