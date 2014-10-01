WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week on WRBH (07/15 – 07/21)

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Poet Darrell Bourque

The Music Show: The Iguanas

The Writer’s Forum: James Donovan

Figure of Speech: EJ Mara

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –  THE NEW INHERITORS by Kent Wascom and read by Bruce Mohat (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  Segments 1 – 5 of SHOOT FOR THE MOON by James Donovan M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  Segments 31 – 35 of JUSTICE: CRIMES, TRIALS, AND PUNISHMENTS by Dominick Dunne and read by John Deal (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  Segments 5 – 9 of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and read by Pamela Franco (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

 Biographies  – FROM BROKEN GLASS by Steve Ross (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

 YA Literature –  THE UNWANTEDS by Lisa McMann (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  –  I HEAR YOU KNOCKIN’ by Jeff Hannusch(Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  CARRIE by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – THE DAY ENDS AT DAWN by David Fulmer (Mon11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – IF I DIE TONIGHT by Alyson Gaylin (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – THE MARSHALL by Adrienne Giordano (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories  – WHERE THE RED FERN GROWS by Wilson Rawls (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –  A CONFEDERACY OF DUNCES by John Kennedy O’Toole (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)Paragraph

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

