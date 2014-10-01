This Week on WRBH (02/17 – 02/23)

Public Affairs: Mardi Gras Rules w/ Ramsey Green, Deputy Chief Administration Officer for the City of New Orleans

The Music Show: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s performance of Zachary Lazar’s Vengeance (a One Book One New Orleans event)

NOLA By Mouth: Chef Hardette Harris

The Writer’s Forum: John Pope, longtime reporter for the Times-Picayune/ New Orleans Advocate

Figure of Speech: REPLAY

Books:

Best Seller Fiction – WE CAST A SHADOW written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin and read by Gregory Smith (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE HEARTBEAT OF WOUNDED KNEE: NATIVE AMERICA FROM 1890 TO THE PRESENT written by David Treu (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – SHARP: THE WOMEN WHO MADE AN ART OF HAVING AN ART OF HAVING AN OPINION written by Michelle Dean and read by Naomi Orlansky (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – INVISIBLE MAN written by Ralph Ellison and read by Phil Radecker (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from THE REFUGEES by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – THE GOOD NEIGHBOR: THE LIFE AND WORK OF FRED ROGERS written by Maxwell King (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

Young Adult Literature – A SEPARATE PEACE written by John Knowles (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – WITNESS TO CHANGE: FROM JIM CROW TO POLITICAL EMPOWERMENT written by Sybil Haydel Morial (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – THE BACHMAN BOOKS: Roadwork by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – BIRD BOX written by Josh Malerman (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – PARACHUTES & KISSES written by Erica Jong (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS written by Mary Norton (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –LA ISLA BAJO EL MAR by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)