This Week on WRBH (02/17 – 02/23)

Current Thrilling Thursday selection, Bird Box

Original Programming:

Public Affairs: Mardi Gras Rules w/ Ramsey Green, Deputy Chief Administration Officer for the City of New Orleans

The Music Show: New Orleans Jazz Orchestra’s performance of Zachary Lazar’s Vengeance (a One Book One New Orleans event)

NOLA By Mouth: Chef Hardette Harris

The Writer’s Forum: John Pope, longtime reporter for the Times-Picayune/ New Orleans Advocate

Figure of Speech: REPLAY

Books:

Best Seller Fiction  –   WE CAST A SHADOW written by Maurice Carlos Ruffin and read by Gregory Smith (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction  –  THE HEARTBEAT OF WOUNDED KNEE: NATIVE AMERICA FROM 1890 TO THE PRESENT written by David Treu (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf –  SHARP: THE WOMEN WHO MADE AN ART OF HAVING AN ART OF HAVING AN OPINION written by Michelle Dean and read by Naomi Orlansky (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature  –  INVISIBLE MAN written by Ralph Ellison and read by Phil Radecker (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories  –  Stories from THE REFUGEES by Viet Thanh Nguyen (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies  –  THE GOOD NEIGHBOR: THE LIFE AND WORK OF FRED ROGERS written by Maxwell King (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

Young Adult Literature –  A SEPARATE PEACE written by John Knowles (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles  – WITNESS TO CHANGE: FROM JIM CROW TO POLITICAL EMPOWERMENT written by Sybil Haydel Morial (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – Tales from Philip K. Dick and more! (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror   –  THE BACHMAN BOOKS: Roadwork by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery   – FREEFALL: A NOVEL by Melissa Pimentel (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – BIRD BOX written by Josh Malerman (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark  – PARACHUTES & KISSES written by Erica Jong (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – THE BORROWERS written by Mary Norton  (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish –LA ISLA BAJO EL MAR by Isabel Allende (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley  (Sun 8PM-9PM)

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

