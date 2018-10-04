This Week in WRBH (10/01 – 10/07)

Best Seller Fiction – PROMISE by Minrose Gwin and read by Adrienne Petrosini (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – THE TEMPLARS: THE RISE AND SPECTACULAR FALL OF GOD’S HOLY WARRIORS by Dan Jones and read by Ray Lang and, starting Thursday, THE GATEKEEPERS: HOW THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEFS OF STAFF DEFINE EVERY PRESIDENCY by Chris Whipple and read by Ellen Hazard(M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – TOM BENSON: A BILLIONAIRE’S JOURNEY by Kathy Finn and read by Charlotte Travieso (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – THE THREE MUSKETEERS by Alexandre Dumas and read by Jillian Richman(M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – Stories from the New Yorker archive (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – CREATIVE QUEST by Questlove (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – ACROSS FIVE APRILS by Irene Hunt (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – ON THE BATTURE by Oliver Houck (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – HELL HOUSE by Richard Mattheson (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – THE CROW GIRL by Erik Axl Sun (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – THE FINAL SILENCE by Stuart Neville (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – AT THE GOING DOWN OF THE SUN by Elizabeth Darrell (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – NUMBER THE STARS by Lois Lowrey (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – PATRIA by Fernando Aramburu and read by Salvador Mundez(Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – Various stories from across Sci-Fi history. Read by Margie Kollis (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – Battles, Wars, and History from across the years. Read by Pat Huntley (Sun 8PM-9PM)