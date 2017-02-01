This Week In Original Programming (02/01 – 02): Liz Williams of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum & Author and Cocktail Expert Elizabeth Pierce

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows. You can also download our shows weekly from Itunes or your favorite podcasting app by searching “WRBH Reading Radio Original Programming.”

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM. Sherry sits down with Elizabeth Pierce to talk about her writing and New Orleans cocktail history. Find out more about Elizabeth here.

PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Lyn Koppel sits down for an interview concerning the local New Orleans community. This week, Lyn speaks with Rob Helfritch about his life and living without sight.

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week, Amy talks with Liz Williams, founder of the Southern Food & Beverage Museum and President of the National Food & Beverage Foundation. Learn more about her here.

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOW: Tune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week Charlie sits down with the band Ghouls to talk about their songwriting and has them play a few songs.