This Week In Original Programming (01/25 – 01/29): Girlscouts and Japanese Knives

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows. You can also download our shows weekly from Itunes or your favorite podcasting app by searching “WRBH Reading Radio Original Programming.”

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM. A replay of David’s conversation with novelist and Tulane Associate Professor Yuri Herrera about his latest book, The Transmigration of Bodies. You can also catch a reading of his first English translated novel, Signs Preceding the End of the World, on our Book Off The Shelf program starting today at 2:30PM. Find out more about Yuri here.



PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Lyn Koppel sits down for an interview concerning the local New Orleans community. This week, Lyn speaks with Jasmine Hunter of the Girl Scouts of Louisiana East to talk about some upcoming events, fundraisers and, of course, cookies.

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week, Amy welcomes back Chef Jackie Blanchard to talk knives and food. Learn more about her here.

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOW: Tune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week Charlie sits down with the band Ghouls to talk about their songwriting and has them play a few songs.