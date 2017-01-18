WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
This Week In Original Programming (01/18 – 01/22): Author Tyler Bridges, Chef Eric Cook of Bourbon House, The Lens, and Ghouls

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows. You can also download our shows weekly from Itunes or your favorite podcasting app by searching “WRBH Reading Radio Original Programming.” 

Long Shot book cover photo

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM.    Sherry talks with author and journalist Tyler Bridges about last year’s contentious governor’s election and his new book, LONG SHOT: A SOLDIER, A SENATOR, A SERIOUS SIN, AN EPIC LOUISIANA ELECTION. Find out more about Bridges here.

Public Affairs stock photo
PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Lyn Koppel sits down for an interview concerning the local New Orleans community. This week, Lyn is joined by a representative from local investigative journalism outlet (and WRBH partner) The Lens to catch up and hear what’s going on in the new year.

Chef Eric Cook Photo

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week, Amy sits down with Chef Eric Cook of The Bourbon House.  Learn more about him here.  

Music Show Logo

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOWTune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week Charlie sits down with the band Ghouls to talk about their songwriting and has them play a few songs. 

Featured Books
The Orenda

The Orenda

FEATURED FICTION: "In this hugely acclaimed author's new novel, history comes alive before us when, in the seventeenth century, a Jesuit missionary ventures into the wilderness in search of converts—the defining moment of first contact between radically different worlds, each at once old and new in its own ways. What unfolds over the next few years

