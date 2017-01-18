This Week In Original Programming (01/18 – 01/22): Author Tyler Bridges, Chef Eric Cook of Bourbon House, The Lens, and Ghouls

What’s new this week on WRBH’s original programming? Check it out!

Miss your favorite interview program? Remember to check out WRBH’s Soundcloud page (www.soundcloud.com/wrbhreadingradio) where you can listen to all our previously aired interview shows. You can also download our shows weekly from Itunes or your favorite podcasting app by searching “WRBH Reading Radio Original Programming.”

THE WRITER’S FORUM: Tune in on Thursday at 4:30PM, Saturday at 8:30AM and Sunday at 1PM. Sherry talks with author and journalist Tyler Bridges about last year’s contentious governor’s election and his new book, LONG SHOT: A SOLDIER, A SENATOR, A SERIOUS SIN, AN EPIC LOUISIANA ELECTION. Find out more about Bridges here.



PUBLIC AFFAIRS: Airs on Wednesday at 4PM and again on Sunday at 7:30AM. Lyn Koppel sits down for an interview concerning the local New Orleans community. This week, Lyn is joined by a representative from local investigative journalism outlet (and WRBH partner) The Lens to catch up and hear what’s going on in the new year.

NOLA BY MOUTH: Airs on Wednesday at 4:30PM and Saturday at 9:30PM. Host Amy Sins shows us the best sides of New Orleans food culture, focuses on current events and brings interesting personalities to the table (pun intended). This week, Amy sits down with Chef Eric Cook of The Bourbon House. Learn more about him here.

CHARLIE’S MUSIC SHOW: Tune in on Thursday at 4PM and Sunday at 12:00PM. Join host Charlie Smith as he tackles the local music scene and beyond. This week Charlie sits down with the band Ghouls to talk about their songwriting and has them play a few songs.