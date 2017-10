This Week In Books (10/02 – 10/08)

Best Seller Fiction (ENCORE AIRING) – THE GRAPES OF WRATH by John Steinbeck and read by Cameron Gamble (M-F 9AM-10AM; 10-11PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – TIME TRAVEL: A HISTORY by James Gleick and read by Ellen Hazard (M-F 6AM-7AM; 4PM-5PM)

Book Off The Shelf – FOUNDING MOTHERS: THE WOMAN WHO RAISED A NATION by Cokie Roberts and read by Baty Landis (M-F 1:30PM-2PM; 3AM-3:30AM)

Great Literature – THE WORLD ACCORDING TO GARP by John Irving and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 10AM-11AM; 1AM-2AM)

Short Stories – THE BEST AMERICAN SHORT STORIES (Sat 8PM-9PM;Thurs 3AM-4AM)

Biographies – LIFE ON THE STREETS: A BIOGRAPHY OF JANE JACOBS by Robert Kanigel (M-F 9:30PM-10PM)

YA Literature – HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX by JK ROWLING (M-F 7:30PM-8PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – THE GREAT NEW ORLEANS KIDNAPPING CASE (Sat-Sun 1:30PM-2:30PM)

Weird & Wonderful – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Fri 11PM-12AM; Mon 1:30M-2:30AM)

Tales of Terror – CELL by Stephen King and CELL by Stephen King (Tues 11PM-12AM)

Monday Mystery – BLACKWELL by Alexandrea Weiss (Mon 11PM-12AM)

Thrilling Thursday – WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN by Lionel Shriver (Thurs 11PM-12AM)

WRBH: After Dark – FIVE DAYS IN PARIS by Danielle Steel (Sat 11PM-12PM; Wed 2AM-3AM)

Children’s Stories – TUCK EVERLASTING by Natalie Babbitt (8AM-8:30AM)

Spanish – THE SAVAGE DETECTIVES by Roberto Bolano and read by Elizabeth Bobo (Sun 6PM-7PM)

Margie’s Science Fiction Hour – (Wed 11PM-12AM; Fri 2AM-3AM; Sat 10PM-11PM)

Military History – (Sun 8PM-9PM)