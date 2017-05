This Week In Books (05/08 – 05/014):

Best Selling Fiction – SWING TIME by Zadie Smith and read by Lisa Houck (M-F 11AM-12PM; 9:30PM-10:30PM)

Best Seller Non- Fiction – LIFE REIMAGINED: THE SCIENCE, ART, AND OPPORTUNITY OF MIDLIFE by Barbara Hagerty and, starting Wednesday, WHITE TRASH: THE 400-YEAR UNTOLD HISTORY OF CLASS IN AMERICA by Nancy Isengard and read by Ellen Hazard (M-F 9AM-10AM; 7PM-8PM)

Book Off The Shelf – THE SEVEN GOOD YEARS: A MEMOIR by Etgar Keret and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 2:30PM-3PM; 10:30PM-11PM)

Great Literature – THE SECOND SEX by Simone de Beauvoir and read by Jillian Richman (M-F 8PM-9PM)

Midday Short Story – INVISIBLE CITIES by Italo Calvino(MTThF at 12:30PM-1PM)

Midday Poetry – GREAT POETRY (W at 12:30PM-1PM)

Biographies – THE LAST LOVE SONG: A BIOGRAPHY OF JOAN DIDION by Tracy Daugherty (M-F 2PM-2:30PM)

YA Literature – A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS by Lemony Snicket and, starting soon, HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE by J. K. Rowling (M-Sun 9PM-9:30PM)

Crescent City Chronicles – TECHE: A HISTORY OF LOUISIANA’S MOST FAMOUS BAYOU by Shane K. Bernard (Sat 5PM-6PM)

Sci-Fi and Fantasy – SCIENCE FICTION HALL OF FAME: SHORT STORIES (Th 1AM-2AM; Sun 10PM-11PM)

Tales of Terror – BAG OF BONES by Stephen King (W 12AM-1AM; Sat 1AM-2AM)

Monday Mystery – SMOKE by Dan Vyleta (T 12AM-2AM)

Thrilling Thursday – INK AND BONE by Lisa Unger(F 12AM-1AM)

Spanish – LA ISLA BAJO DE MAR by Isabelle Allende and read by Salvador (Sat & Sun 6PM)