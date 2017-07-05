WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Woman Next Door

“Loving thy neighbor is easier said than done.

Hortensia James and Marion Agostino are neighbors. One is black, the other white. Both are successful women with impressive careers. Both have recently been widowed, and are living with questions, disappointments, and secrets that have brought them shame. And each has something that the woman next door deeply desires.

Sworn enemies, the two share a hedge and a deliberate hostility, which they maintain with a zeal that belies their age. But, one day, an unexpected event forces Hortensia and Marion together. As the physical barriers between them collapse, their bickering gradually softens into conversation and, gradually, the two discover common ground. But are these sparks of connection enough to ignite a friendship, or is it too late to expect these women to change?

Longlisted for the Bailey’s Women’s Prize for Fiction • A Finalist for the Barry Ronge Fiction Prize• A Finalist for the Aidoo-Snyder Book Prize • One of the Best Black Heritage Reads (EssenceMagazine)  One of The Millions‘ and Refinery 29‘s Best Books of the Year (So Far), from One of Publishers Weekly‘s Writers to Watch” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Seller Fiction program airs Monday through Friday at 9AM and again at 10PM. Your reader for this book is Lisa Houck and the music used in the open and close is: 

 

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

