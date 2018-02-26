WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Likeness

The Likeness by Tana French book coverFEATURED BOOK OFF THE SHELF: 

“In the “compelling”* and “pitch perfect”** follow up to Tana French’s runaway bestseller In the Woods, it’s six months later and Cassie Maddox has transferred out of the Dublin Murder squad. 

But an urgent telephone call beckons Cassie to a grisly crime scene. The victim looks exactly like Cassie and carries ID identifying herself as Alexandra Madison, an alias Cassie once used as an undercover cop. Suddenly, Cassie must discover not only who killed this girl, but, more importantly, who is this girl?

New York Times bestselling author Tana French: “has become required reading for anyone who appreciates tough, unflinching intelligence and ingenious plotting” (The New York Times)
“is the most interesting, most important crime novelist to emerge in the past 10 years” (The Washington Post),  
“inspires cultic devotion in readers…most crime fiction is diverting; French’s is consuming.” – The New Yorker” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Book Off The Shelf program airs Monday through Friday at 1:30PM and again 3AM. Your reader for this book is George Bond and the music used in it open and close is: 

