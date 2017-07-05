WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
The Great Unknown: Seven Journeys To The Frontiers of Science


The Great Unknown book coverA captivating journey to the outer reaches of human knowledge

Ever since the dawn of civilization we have been driven by a desire to know–to understand the physical world and the laws of nature. But are there limits to human knowledge? Are some things beyond the predictive powers of science, or are those challenges simply the next big discovery waiting to happen?
Marcus du Sautoy takes us into the minds of science’s greatest innovators and reminds us that major breakthroughs were often ridiculed at the time of their discovery. Then he carries us on a whirlwind tour of seven “Edges” of knowledge – inviting us to consider the problems in quantum physics, cosmology, probability and neuroscience that continue to bedevil scientists who are at the front of their fields. He grounds his personal exploration of some of science’s thorniest questions in simple concepts like the roll of dice, the notes of a cello, or how a clock measures time. 

Exhilarating, mind-bending, and compulsively readable, The Great Unknown challenges us to think in new ways about every aspect of the known world as it invites us to consider big questions – about who we are and the nature of God – that no one has yet managed to answer definitively.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Seller Non-Fiction books air Mondays through Fridays at 6AM and again at 4PM. Your reader for this book is Ellen Hazard and the music used in the open and close is: 

