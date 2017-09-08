WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
My Own Words

My Own Words: Ruth Bader Ginsburg book cover“The first book from Ruth Bader Ginsburg since becoming a Supreme Court Justice in 1993—a witty, engaging, serious, and playful collection of writings and speeches from the woman who has had a powerful and enduring influence on law, women’s rights, and popular culture.

My Own Words offers Justice Ginsburg on wide-ranging topics, including gender equality, the workways of the Supreme Court, being Jewish, law and lawyers in opera, and the value of looking beyond US shores when interpreting the US Constitution. Throughout her life Justice Ginsburg has been (and continues to be) a prolific writer and public speaker.

This book’s sampling is selected by Justice Ginsburg and her authorized biographers Mary Hartnett and Wendy W. Williams. Justice Ginsburg has written an introduction to the book, and Hartnett and Williams introduce each chapter, giving biographical context and quotes gleaned from hundreds of interviews they have conducted.

This is a fascinating glimpse into the life of one of America’s most influential women.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Best Seller Non-Fiction book airs Monday through Friday at 9AM and again at 7PM. Your reader for this book is Julie Schwarz. 

