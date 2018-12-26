WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Meet WRBH’s New Development Director

Image of Anne Guillot

Just a few weeks ago, WRBH added a new member to the team– our new Development Director, Anne Guillot! We’re super excited to have her as a member of our staff and thought we’d invite her to write a few things about herself so you can get to know her as well:

1.) She worked in the Hospitality & Tourism Industry for nearly 10 years, everything from serving to bartending to large scale event production.

2.) She studied Food Science & Technology at LSU. Studied Psychology with a minor in Anthropology at ULL. While at UL, she conducted psychological research on “Cajuns, Creoles and Sleep Paralysis” that explored health disparities, specifically the ways ethnicity and folklore affect quality of sleep. Since she studied both Psych and Anthro, her focus was cross-cultural psychology and a historically situated psychology.

3.) Some of her Culturally Themed Posters and Design work can be found at: https://www.behance.net/astrangeloop.

Other Interests:

  • Culinary Heritage and History, including historic recipes and sociological eating practices.
  • My Cajun Creole Identity and issues surrounding Representation and the overlap of Ethnic Identity with the Civic Sphere
  • Collective Memory (The people are the ones that embody and own the knowledge!)
  • Hip-Hop
  • Collector of Vintage Books, Art, et al.
  • Mythology, Storytelling and Meaning-Making
  • Cultural Preservation, Museums, Historic Sites and other Memory Places
  • Digital Art & Design
  • Alternative Psychotherapeutic Systems
  • Instagram bio reads: “absolutely honest, yet relatively deceitful” 


WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States.

3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115
