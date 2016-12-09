Holiday Stories Return To WRBH’s Airwaves Next Week!

It’s that time of year again and WRBH is celebrating with our annual airing of Holiday Short Stories read by local celebrities. This segment will air Monday through Friday and will air during the Midday Short Story and Poetry programs at 12:30PM. Here’s the full schedule for who and what story to expect:

WEEK 1

Monday, Dec. 12th:

Santa Calls read by Actor John Goodman and The Birds for Christmas read by Actor Wendell Pierce

Tuesday,Dec. 13th:

The Littlest Angel read by Restrauneur and Chef Leah Chase, Sophies Surprise read by Newscaster Angela Hill, and A Cajun Night Before Christmas read by Bobby Hebert

Wednesday, Dec. 14th:

6 to 8 Black Men read by Former Mets Player and Sports Announcer Ron Swoboda, A Cup of Christmas Tea read by Actor Scott Jefferson, and Together for Kwanzaa read by Judge Rose Ledet

Thursday, Dec. 15th:

A Child’s Christmas in Wales read by Musician James Marler, Engineer Ari and the Hanukah Mishap read by Naomi Orlanski, and Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Journalist and Author Chris Rose

Friday, Dec. 16th:

How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Tulane Sportscaster Todd Graffagnini and The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus read and performed by musicians Quintron & Miss Pussycat

WEEK 2

Monday, Dec. 19th:

Gift of the Magi read by Actor Wendell Pierce, Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Jazz Musician Wynton Marsalis, and Twas The Night of the King read by Actor Spud McConnell

Tuesday, Dec. 20th:

A Christmas Memory read by Cameron Gamble

Wednesday, Dec. 21st:

The Fir Tree read by Newscaster Bob Walker and The Polar Express read by Newscaster Garland Robinette

Thursday, Dec. 22nd:

Frosty The Snowman read by Actor John Goodman, The Little Match Girl read by Newscaster Karen Swenson, and Carols Caroling read by Sasha Masakowski

Friday, Dec. 23rd:

Peace on the Western Front read by Football Star Archie Manning and How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Actor John Goodman

Sunday, Dec. 25th (CHRISTMAS DAY!):

All stories, all day, beginning after WRBH’s airing of the Newspaper of the Air

WEEK 3

Monday, Dec. 26th:

Olive The Other Reindeer read by Taylor Schilling, A Hanukah Story read by Daniel Meier, and Christmas on the Lower 9 read by Carolyn Cornia

Tuesday, Dec. 27th:

Santa Calls read by Mike Hoss and The Old Elf and the Cobbler’s Sons read by Louellen Berger

Wednesday, Dec. 28th:

Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer read by John Goodman, JuJu saves Christmas in the Bayou read by Michele Hirstus, Bipper and Wick read by Fletcher and Travers Mackel, and Angels Passing read by Sasha Masakowski

Thursday, Dec. 29th:

The Nutcracker read by Jackie Clarkson

Friday, Dec. 3oth:

Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Nonna, Tell me a Story read by John Besh, and The Birds for Christmas read by Wendell Pierce