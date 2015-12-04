Holiday Stories Return To WRBH Next Week

It’s that time of year again and WRBH is celebrating with our annual airing of Holiday Short Stories read by local celebrities. This segment will air Monday through Friday and will air during the Midday Short Story and Poetry programs at 12:30PM. Here’s the full schedule for who and what story to expect:

WEEK 1

Monday, Dec. 7th:

Santa Calls read by John Goodman and The Birds for Christmas read by Wendell Pierce

Tuesday,Dec. 8th:

The Littlest Angel read by Leah Chase, Sophies Surprise read by Angela Hill, and A Cajun Night Before Christmas read by Bobby Hebert

Wednesday, Dec. 9th:

6 to 8 Black Men read by Ron Swoboda, A Cup of Christmas Tea read by Scott Jefferson, and Together for Kwanzaa read by Judge Rose Ledet

Thursday, Dec. 10th:

A Child’s Christmas in Wales read by James Marler, Engineer Ari and the Hanukah Mishap read by Naomi Orlanski, and Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Chris Rose

Friday, Dec. 11th:

Merry Christmas Steganona read by Kristen Gisleson-Palmer & Janet Gisleson, The Tree of Cranes read by Kristen Gisleson-Palmer & Janet Gisleson, and Ameila Bedilia read by Stacy Head

WEEK 2

Monday, Dec. 14th:

Gift of the Magi read by Wendell Pierce, Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Wynton Marsalis, and Twas The Night of the King read by Spud McConnell

Tuesday, Dec. 15th:

A Christmas Memory read by Cameron Gamble

Wednesday, Dec. 16th:

One Christmas read by Cameron Gamble

Thursday, Dec. 17th:

Frosty The Snowman read by John Goodman, The Little Match Girl read by Karen Swenson, and Carols Caroling read by Sasha Masakowski

Friday, Dec. 18th:

Twas the Night Before Christmas read bt Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Nonna, Tell me a Story read by John Besh, and The Birds for Christmas read by Wendell Pierce

WEEK 3

Monday, Dec. 21st:

She Aint Heavy, Shes My Mother read by Bryan Batt, Together for Kwanzaa read by Carolyn Cornia, and Holiday Lies read byRonnie Virgets

Tuesday, Dec. 22nd:

Peace on the Western Front read by Archie Manning and The Grinch read by John Goodman

Wednesday, Dec. 23rd:

The Polar Express read by Garland Robinette, A Kidnapped Santa Claus read by Scott Walker, and Bless You Santa read by Jed Collins

Thursday, Dec. 24th:

The Nutcracker read by Jackie Clarkson

Friday, Dec 25 (Christmas Day):

All stories, all day, beginning after WRBH’s airing of the Newspaper of the Air

Week 4

Monday, Dec. 28th:

Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer read by John Goodman, JuJu saves Christmas in the Bayou read by Michele Hirstus, Bipper and Wick read by Fletcher and Travers Mackel, and Angels Passing read by Sasha Masakowski

Tuesday, Dec. 29th:

Olive The Other Reindeer read by Taylor Schilling, A Hanukah Story read by Daniel Meier, and Christmas on the Lower 9 read by Carolyn Cornia

Wednesday, Dec. 30th:

The Fir Tree read by Bob Walker and The Polar Express read by Garland Robinette

Thursday, Dec. 31st (New Year’s Eve):

Carols Caroling read by Sasha Masakowski, Frosty the Snowman read by Bryan De la Puente, and The Story of Hanukkah read by Arnie Fielkow