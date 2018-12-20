Holiday Stories are Here Once Again– Starting December 10th!

It’s that time of year again and WRBH is celebrating with our annual Celebrity Holiday Short Stories! These segments will air Monday through Friday during our Book Off The Shelf program 1:30PM – 2PM, as well as a special half-day of Christmas Eve programming and full-day of Christmas day stories. Here’s the full lineup of stories and celebrity authors and also what else you can expect during this holiday season:

WEEK 1

Monday, Dec. 10th:

Cousin Tribulation’s Story & Christmas Bells: A Poem read by the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson and A Letter from Santa Claus read by sportscaster and journalist Sean Kelley and A Cup of Christmas Tea read by actor Scott Jefferson and The Cobbler’s Guest read by Joe Bruno

Tuesday, Dec. 11th:

Santa Calls read by actor John Goodman and The Birds for Christmas read by actor Wendell Pierce

Wednesday, Dec. 12th:

The Littlest Angel read by Chef Leah Chase, Sophie’s Surprise read by newscaster Angela Hill, and A Cajun Night Before Christmas read by Bobby Hebert

Thursday, Dec. 13th:

Olive The Other Reindeer read by Taylor Schilling, A Hanukkah Story read by Daniel Meier, and Christmas on the Lower 9 read by Carolyn Cornia

Friday, Dec. 14th:

A Child’s Christmas in Wales read by musician James Marler, Engineer Ari and the Hanukkah Mishap read by volunteer Naomi Orlanski, and Twas the Night Before Christmas read by journalist and author Chris Rose

WEEK 2

Monday, Dec. 17th:

How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by Tulane sportscaster Todd Graffagnini and The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus read and performed by musicians Quintron & Miss Pussycat

Tuesday, Dec. 18th:

Gift of the Magi read by actor Wendell Pierce, Twas the Night Before Christmas read by Jazz musician Wynton Marsalis, and Twas The Night of the King read by actor Spud McConnell

Wednesday, Dec. 19th:

A Christmas Memory read by volunteer book reader Cameron Gamble

Thursday, Dec. 20th:

The Fir Tree read by newscaster Bob Walker and The Polar Express read by newscaster Garland Robinette

Friday, Dec. 21st:

Frosty The Snowman read by actor John Goodman, The Little Match Girl read by newscaster Karen Swenson, and Carols Caroling read by Sasha Masakowski

WEEK 3

Monday, Dec. 24th (CHRISTMAS EVE):

Following the News@Noon (12:30PM) WRBH will begin a special presentation of The Silent Night: The Story of the WWI Christmas Truce by Stanley Weintraub and read by Charlotte Travieso from 12:30PM – 8:30PM. Following this we will air Constance McEnaney’s rendition of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from 8:30pM – 12AM.

Tuesday, Dec. 25th (CHRISTMAS DAY!):

All stories, all day, leading up to and after WRBH’s airing of the Newspaper of the Air

Wednesday, Dec. 26th:

Peace on the Western Front read by football star Archie Manning and How The Grinch Stole Christmas read by actor John Goodman.

Thursday, Dec. 27th:

One Christmas read by volunteer book reader Cameron Gamble

Friday, Dec. 28th:

Santa Calls read by Mike Hoss and The Old Elf and the Cobbler’s Sons read by Louellen Berger

WEEK 4

Monday, Dec. 31st:

Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer read by actor John Goodman, JuJu saves Christmas in the Bayou read by Michele Hirstus, Bipper and Wick read by Fletcher and Travers Mackel, and Angels Passing read by Sasha Masakowski

Tuesday, Jan. 1st:

The Nutcracker read by Jackie Clarkson