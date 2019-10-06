WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
Fifth Annual WRBH Book Week Starts Monday, June 17th!

Books With a Teacup on them photo

Starting Monday, June 17th to Friday, June 28th, WRBH will begin our fifth annual Book Week– well, actually, Book Weeks! During that time, we’ll be switching from our regular schedule to play some of our favorite books from the last few years so that our staff can do some organizing and housekeeping.

The Newspaper of the Air will remain at its regularly scheduled time of 7AM to 9AM on weekdays and 9AM to 11AM on the weekend. We will also still be airing the News@Noon at 12PM and continuing our Book Off The Shelf program at 1:30PM Monday through Friday, as well as finishing the final two segments of current Fiction book, Ordinary Grace, at 9AM on that first Monday and Tuesday.

We will not be accepting any regular volunteers during this time besides those mentioned above, though we may reach out to a few people individually to come in and record promos, a story, or some other special assignment. Our regular schedule will resume on Saturday, June 29th

During the first week, will be replaying Leah Chase: Listen, I Say Like This which was recorded at the station and read by the late Mrs. Chase back in 2008. The five segments will air each day at 10AM with a replay at 5PM. A huge thank you to Mary Sonnier for loaning us her recordings of the book.

And here is the full schedule:

WEEK #1 SCHEDULE:
Monday, June 17th – Friday, June 21st

6AM – 7AM – THE LIFE CHANGING MAGIC OF TIDYING UP by Marie Kondo and read by Ellen Hazard

7AM – 9AM – THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR (Live)

9AM – 10 AM – M – T: ORDINARY GRACE by William Kent Krueger and read by Carolyn Cornia / W – F: THE RUNAWAY SUMMER OF DAVIE SHAW by Mario Puzzo and read by Brian Sands

10AM – 11AM – LEAH CHASE: LISTEN, I SAY LIKE THIS by Carol Allen and read by Leah Chase

11AM – 12PM ALL GROWN UP by Jami Attenberg and read by Jane Trucksis

12PM – 12:30PM – THE NEWS-@-NOON (Live)

12:30PM – 1:30PMWHEN BREATH BECOMES AIR by Paul Kalanithi and read by Ellen Hazard

1:30PM – 2PM – BOOK SHELF: Segments 11 to 15 of JUSTICE: CRIMES, TRIALS, AND PUNISHMENTS by Dominick Dunne and read by John Deal

2PM –  3PM – THE ALCHEMIST by Paulo Coelho and read by Jillian Richman

3PM – 5PMTHE TALENTED RIBKINS by Ladee Hubbard and read by Pamela Franco

5PM – 6PM – LEAH CHASE: LISTEN, I SAY LIKE THIS by Carol Allen and read by Leah Chase (REPLAY)

6PM – 9PMTOM BENSON: A BILLIONAIRE’S JOURNEY by Kathy Finn and read by Charlotte Travieso

9PM – 10PM BAD SCIENCE : QUACKS, HACKS, AND BIG PHARMA FLACKS by Ben Goldacre and read by Margie Kollis

10PM – 1AM KING ZENO by Nathaniel Rich and read by Jillian Richman

1AM – 3AM LOUISIANA RAMBLES: EXPLORING AMERICA’S CAJUN AND CREOLE HEARTLAND by Ian McNulty and read by Ian McNulty

3AM – 6AM WILD: FROM LOST TO FOUND ON THE PACIFIC CREST TRAIL by Cheryl Strayed and read by Allison Freeman

WEEKEND SCHEDULE:
Saturday, June 22nd & Sunday, June 23rd

6AM – 9AM – DR. BIRD’S ADVICE FOR SAD POETS by Evan Roskos and read by James Bartelle

9AM – 11AM – THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

11AM – 3PM – WHERE’D YOU GO, BERNADETTE? by Maria Semple and read by Katie Clark

3PM – 5PM – BLUE NIGHTS by Joan Didion and read by Natalia Gonzalez

5PM – 9PMUNFATHOMABLE CITY: A NEW ORLEANS ATLAS edited by Rebecca Solnit and Rebecca Snedeker and read by David Benedetto, Eve Abrams, Maurice Carlos Ruffin, and others

9PM – 12AM – BOSSY PANTS by Tina Fey and read by Camille Bullock

12AM – 6AMTHE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD by Colson Whitehead and read by Carolyn Cornia

WEEK #2 SCHEDULE:
Monday, June 24th – Friday, June 28th

6AM – 7AM – GOD HELP THE CHILD by Toni Morrison and read by Carolyn Cornia

7AM – 9AM – THE NEWSPAPER OF THE AIR

9AM – 12PM – THE GREAT UNKNOWN: SEVEN JOURNEYS TO THE FRONTIERS OF SCIENCE by Marcus du Sautoy and read by Ellen Hazard

12PM – 12:30PM – THE NEWS-@-NOON (Live)﻿d read by Jed Horne

12:30PM – 1:30PMTHE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH by Norton Juster and read by Geoff Worden

1:30PM – 2PM – BOOK SHELF: Segments 16 to 20 of JUSTICE: CRIMES, TRIALS, AND PUNISHMENTS by Dominick Dunne and read by John Deal

2PM – 4PMKITCHENS OF THE GREAT MIDWEST by J. Ryan Stradal and read by Jane Trucksis

4PM – 6PM – LEIA: PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN by Claudia Gray and read by Candice Huber

6PM –  8PM – ALL THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE: THE WEEK POLITICS WENT TABLOID by Matt Bai and read by Peter Spera

8PM – 10PM DR. MUTTER’S MARVELS: A TRE TALE OF INTRIGUE AND INNOVATION AT THE DAWN OF MODERN MEDICINE by Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz and read by Ellen Hazard

10PM – 12AMYOU TOO CAN HAVE A BODY LIKE MINE by Alexandra Kleeman and read by Allison Freeman

12AM – 3AMQUEEN SUGAR by Natalie Baszile and read by Carolyn Cornia

3AM – 6AM – NEW ORLEANS AND THE WORLD edited by Nancy Dixon and Brian Boyles and read by Rosanna Shepherd

