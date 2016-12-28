WRBH Reading Radio Logo, click to return to home page
"Reading fine print for the blind,
the literary and the visionary."

Chasing The Scream: The First and Last Days of The War on Drugs

Chasing The Scream book cover photoFEATURED BOOK OFF THE SHELF:

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER

It is now one hundred years since drugs were first banned in the United States. On the eve of this centenary, journalist Johann Hari set off on an epic three-year, thirty-thousand-mile journey into the war on drugs. What he found is that more and more people all over the world have begun to recognize three startling truths: Drugs are not what we think they are. Addiction is not what we think it is. And the drug war has very different motives to the ones we have seen on our TV screens for so long.

In Chasing the Scream, Hari reveals his discoveries entirely through the stories of people across the world whose lives have been transformed by this war. They range from a transsexual crack dealer in Brooklyn searching for her mother, to a teenage hit-man in Mexico searching for a way out. It begins with Hari’s discovery that at the birth of the drug war, Billie Holiday was stalked and killed by the man who launched this crusade–and it ends with the story of a brave doctor who has led his country to decriminalize every drug, from cannabis to crack, with remarkable results.

Chasing the Scream lays bare what we really have been chasing in our century of drug war–in our hunger for drugs, and in our attempt to destroy them. This book will challenge and change how you think about one of the most controversial–and consequential–questions of our time.” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Book Off The Shelf program airs Monday through Friday at 2:30PM and again at 10:30PM. Your reader for this book is Margie Kollis. 

Leave a reply

Sign up for Our Newsletter
WRBH Daily Broadcast Schedule
Featured Books
* = required field
Dec 28, 2016
  • Dec 28, 2016 - 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
  • Dec 28, 2016 - 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Dec 28, 2016 - 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Dec 28, 2016 - 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
  • Dec 28, 2016 - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Lily and the Octopus

Lily and the Octopus

FEATURED FICTION: ““Lily and the Octopus is the dog book you must read this summer…a profound experience.” —The Washington Post Combining the emotional depth of The Art of Racing in the Rain with the magical spirit of The Life of Pi, Lily and the Octopus is an epic adventure of the heart. When you sit

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows Times Picayune

RSS Feed Symbol - RSS Feed follows The New Orleans Advocate

 

Untitled Document
Want to listen to WRBH while you browse?
(*This will open a pop-up window that will begin playing our live broadcast - please disable pop-up blockers to proceed.)

LISTEN LIVE
Featured Sponsor:  The Current WRBH Featured Sponsor is Hibernia Bank
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

facebook logo - click to go to our facebook page Twitter logo - click to go to twitter page


3606 Magazine Street
New Orleans, Louisiana 70115		 Email: Listen@WRBH.org | Fax: 504.899.1165
website designed by HERO|farm		 Pending Certifications:
ISO, Section 508 Compliant