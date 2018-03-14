Across Two Novembers: A Year In The Life of a Blind Bibliophile

FEATURED BOOK OFF THE SHELF:

“Friends and family. Restaurants and recipes. Hobbies and history. TV programs the author loved when he could still see and music he enjoys.

The schools he attended and the two degrees he attained. The career that eluded him and the physical problems that challenge him.

And books, books, books: over 230 of them quoted from or reviewed. All in all, an astonishing work of erudition and remembrance.

From the Epilogue:

It may seem that I have mentioned books inordinately frequently. Please remember that I take in little television and few movies, and that I don’t work at present. It is this amount of found time that I can dedicate to the printed—or in my case the spoken—word. These books are like signposts that help me navigate my way through the hours of each day. I simply wanted to craft a love letter, a valentine, to books, and to tell you a bit about me and my world. I suspect that I wrote this journal to make sense of my life, asking what would happen next. Would I leave anything as a legacy when I’m gone?” (via Amazon)

WRBH’s Book Off The Shelf program airs Monday through Friday at 1:30PM. Your reader for this book is Peter Spera and music used in the open and close is: