‘A BLIND SIP’ is June 14th! Buy tickets here!

The Self-Help Book
Tune in to inspiring self-help and self-improvement books that guide listeners toward personal growth and well-being.close
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WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tune in to inspiring self-help and self-improvement books that guide listeners toward personal growth and well-being.close
12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
1:30 pm - 2:00 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.