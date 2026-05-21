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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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  • keyboard_arrow_right‘A BLIND SIP’ is June 14th! Buy tickets here!

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‘A BLIND SIP’ is June 14th! Buy tickets here!

todayMay 21, 2026 5

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Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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