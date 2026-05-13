Featured Book of the Week: Mythology by Edith Hamilton

Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes

written by Edith Hamilton

Time: Mon-Fri @ 7am, 3pm, 2am (Tues-Sat)

Dive into the timeless tales of gods and heroes in this bestselling A-to-Z encyclopedia detailing classic myths and legends—perfect for curious readers and academics alike.



“Edith Hamilton retells the Greek, Roman, and Norse myths with a sure taste and scholarship that help to restore their quality as perennial and refreshing fables about human nature, including our own.”― The New Yorker



“No one in modern times has shown us more vividly than Edith Hamilton ‘the glory that was Greece and the grandeur that was Rome.’ Filtering the golden essence from the mass of classical literature, she proved how applicable to our daily lives are the humor and wisdom of more than 2,000 years ago.”― New York Times