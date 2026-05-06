Featured Book of the Week: Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (translated by Gregory Hayes)

Meditations

written by Marcus Aurelius (translated by Gregory Hayes)

Time: Saturdays & Sundays @ 11am

NATIONAL BESTSELLER • Timeless insights into what it takes to lead a meaningful life—still profoundly relevant nearly two thousand years later.



“ Meditations offers a glimpse into [Marcus Aurelius’s] mind, his habits, and his approach to life. . . . I think any reader would find something useful to take away from it.”—James Clear, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Atomic Habits



“It is unbelievable to see how the emperor’s words have stood the test of time. . . . Read a page or two anytime you feel like the world is too much.”—Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Wall Street Journal