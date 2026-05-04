Weekly Schedule for 05/04 – 05/10

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
This Tuesday is GiveNOLA Day!!! Help support your favorite reading radio station by making a donation at https://www.givenola.org/organization/wrbh
And this Saturday is the Champagne Stroll on Magazine St! WRBH will be hosting an Art Market in our parking lot and green space from 6-9pm. So come on out, enjoy the stroll, and support vendors and artists!
Best Selling Non-Fiction: NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder
Ending Wednesday…DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie
Beginning Thursday…MYTHOLOGY written by Edith Hamilton
Ending Wednesday…NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips
Beginning Thursday…KANTIKA written by Elizabeth Graver
Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon
The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom
The Random Book: THE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt
Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire
Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll
Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar
The Self-Help Book: MEDIATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes
Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders
Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls
Biographies: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
7:00 am - 8:00 am
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.