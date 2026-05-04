Weekly Schedule for 05/04 – 05/10

Announcements:

This Tuesday is GiveNOLA Day!!! Help support your favorite reading radio station by making a donation at https://www.givenola.org/organization/wrbh

And this Saturday is the Champagne Stroll on Magazine St! WRBH will be hosting an Art Market in our parking lot and green space from 6-9pm. So come on out, enjoy the stroll, and support vendors and artists!

Tulane Baseball:

Tuesday, May 5th @ LSU | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch

Friday, May 8th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch

Saturday, May 9th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch

Sunday, May 10th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder

Great Literature:

Ending Wednesday…DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie

Beginning Thursday…MYTHOLOGY written by Edith Hamilton

Best Selling Fiction:

Ending Wednesday…NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips

Beginning Thursday…KANTIKA written by Elizabeth Graver

Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom



The Random Book: THE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library Book: WIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH written by Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: MEDIATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes



Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

Biographies: NO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox

Spanish Book: TBD