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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 05/04 – 05/10

todayMay 4, 2026 928 32

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Announcements:

This Tuesday is GiveNOLA Day!!!  Help support your favorite reading radio station by making a donation at https://www.givenola.org/organization/wrbh

And this Saturday is the Champagne Stroll on Magazine St!  WRBH will be hosting an Art Market in our parking lot and green space from 6-9pm.  So come on out, enjoy the stroll, and support vendors and artists!

Tulane Baseball:

  • Tuesday, May 5th @ LSU | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch
  • Friday, May 8th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch
  • Saturday, May 9th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch
  • Sunday, May 10th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: NOMADLAND: SURVIVING AMERICA IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY written by Jessica Bruder

Great Literature:

Ending Wednesday…DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie

Beginning Thursday…MYTHOLOGY written by Edith Hamilton

Best Selling Fiction:

Ending Wednesday…NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips

Beginning Thursday…KANTIKA written by Elizabeth Graver

Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom

The Random BookTHE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library BookWIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH  written by  Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: THE BOY WHO LOST HIS FACE written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: MEDIATIONS written by Marcus Aurelius, translated by Gregory Hayes

Mystery Hour: THE SECOND DEADLY SIN written by Lawrence Sanders

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: YOU ARE HERE written by David Nicholls

BiographiesNO TIME LIKE THE FUTURE written by Michael J. Fox

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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