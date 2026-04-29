Featured Book of the Week: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

written by Michael Chabon

Time: Mondays – Fridays @ 10am, 11pm, and overnight at 4am (Tues-Sat)

“The depth of Chabon’s thought, his sharp language, his inventiveness and his ambition make this a novel of towering achievement.”— The New York Times Book Review

“Elegant, lyrical writing meets gentle comedy.”— San Francisco Chronicle

“Towering, swash-buckling thrill of a book . . . the themes are masterfully explored, leaving the book’s sense of humor intact and characters so highly developed they could walk off the page.”— Newsweek