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  • keyboard_arrow_rightFeatured Book of the Week: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon

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Featured Book of the Week: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon

todayApril 29, 2026 188

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The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

written by Michael Chabon

Program: Contemporary Classics

Time: Mondays – Fridays @ 10am, 11pm, and overnight at 4am (Tues-Sat)

“The depth of Chabon’s thought, his sharp language, his inventiveness and his ambition make this a novel of towering achievement.”—The New York Times Book Review

“Elegant, lyrical writing meets gentle comedy.”—San Francisco Chronicle

“Towering, swash-buckling thrill of a book . . . the themes are masterfully explored, leaving the book’s sense of humor intact and characters so highly developed they could walk off the page.”—Newsweek

This brilliant epic novel set in New York and Prague introduces us to two misfit young men who make it big by creating comic-book superheroes. Joe Kavalier, a young artist who has also been trained in the art of Houdiniesque escape, has just smuggled himself out of Nazi-invaded Prague and landed in New York City. His Brooklyn cousin Sammy Clay is looking for a partner to create heroes, stories, and art for the latest novelty to hit America the comic book. Inspired by their own fears and dreams, Kavalier and Clay create the EscapistsThe Monitor, and Luna Moth, inspired by the beautiful Rosa Saks, who will become linked by powerful ties to both men.  The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay is the winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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