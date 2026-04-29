Featured Book of the Week: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay by Michael Chabon

Great Literature
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Written by: WRBH
7:00 am - 8:00 am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
Mon-Fri 10am-11am with replays at 11pm and 4am
10:00 am - 11:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.