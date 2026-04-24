Featured Book of the Week: Night Watch by Jayne Anne Phillips

Night Watch

written by Jayne Anne Phillips

Time: Mondays – Fridays @ 7am, 2pm, and overnight at 3am (Tues-Sat)

• PULITZER PRIZE WINNER •

• LONGLISTED FOR THE NATIONAL BOOK AWARD IN FICTION •

• A NEW YORKER BEST BOOK OF THE YEAR •

From one of our most accomplished novelists, a mesmerizing story about a mother and daughter seeking refuge in the chaotic aftermath of the Civil War—and a brilliant portrait of family endurance against all odds



“A tour de force.” —Tayari Jones, author of An American Marriage