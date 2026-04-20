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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 04/20 – 04/26

todayApril 20, 2026 868 32

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Tulane Baseball:

  • Tuesday, April 21st VS SOUTHERN MISS | 5:45p Pregame | 6:00 First Pitch
  • Friday, April 24th VS U.T.S.A. | 6:45p Pregame | 7:00p First Pitch
  • Saturday, April 25th VS U.T.S.A. | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch
  • Sunday, April 26th VS U.T.S.A. | 11:45a Pregame | 12:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: STRANGERS: A MEMOIR OF MARRIAGE written by Belle Burden

Great Literature: Starting Tuesday…DEATH ON THE NILE written by Agatha Christie

Best Selling Fiction: Starting Tuesday…NIGHT WATCH written by Jayne Anne Philips

Contemporary Classics: THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER AND CLAY written by Michael Chabon

The Book off the Shelf: WHEN NIETZSCHE WEPT: AN INTELLECTUAL THRILLER written by Irvin D. Yalom

The Random BookTHE QUEENS OF ANIMATION: THE UNTOLD STORY OF THE WOMEN WHO TRANSFORMED THE WORLD OF DISNEY AND MADE CINEMATIC HISTORY written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library BookWIN THE RACE OR DIE TRYING: UNCLE EARL’S LAST HURRAH  written by  Jack B. McGuire

Daily Dose of Science: PEAK: SECRETS FROM THE NEW SCIENCE OF EXPERTISE written by Anders Ericcson

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: WAYSIDE SCHOOL IS FALLING DOWN written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi

Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

BiographiesFINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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