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  • keyboard_arrow_rightFeatured Book of the Week: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

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Featured Book of the Week: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

todayMarch 19, 2026 79

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THE SECRET OF SECRETS

written by Dan Brown

Program: Best Selling Fiction

Time: Mondays – Fridays @ 9am, 10pm, and overnight at 3am (Tues-Sat)

INSTANT #1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • THE NEW ROBERT LANGDON THRILLER FROM THE ICONIC AUTHOR OF THE DA VINCI CODE

“A master of the brainy, twisty thriller. . . . The Secret of Secrets is perhaps his most ambitious undertaking yet: a dense thriller that is also a meditation on the nature, and the possible future, of human consciousness.”—Los Angeles Times

“So riveting you’ll want to clear your calendar.”—USA Today

Robert Langdon, esteemed professor of symbology, has traveled to Prague to attend a groundbreaking lecture by Katherine Solomon—a prominent noetic scientist with whom he has recently begun a romantic relationship. Katherine is on the verge of publishing a breakthrough book that contains explosive scientific discoveries about the nature of human consciousness . . . revelations that threaten to disrupt centuries of established belief.

When a brutal murder catapults the trip into chaos, Katherine suddenly goes missing—and her manuscript disappears. Desperate to find the woman he loves, Langdon embarks on a thrilling race through the mystical landscape of Prague, ruthlessly hunted by a powerful organization and a chilling assailant sprung from the city’s ancient mythology.

As the action expands to London and New York, Langdon plunges into the dual worlds of futuristic science and historical lore—navigating a labyrinth of codes and symbols . . . and finally uncovering a shocking truth about a secret project that will forever change the way we think about the human mind.

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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