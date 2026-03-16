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    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

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Weekly Schedule for 03/16 – 03/22

todayMarch 16, 2026 747 32

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Tulane Baseball:

  • Tuesday, March 17th VS. U.N.O. | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch
  • Wednesday, March 18th VS. NORTHWESTERN ST. | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30 First Pitch
  • Friday, March 13th VS. MEMPHIS | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch
  • Saturday, March 14th VS. MEMPHIS | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch
  • Sunday, March 15th VS. MEMPHIS | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: GIRL IN BLACK AND WHITE: THE STORY OF MARY MILDRED WILLIAMS AND THE ABOLITION MOVEMENT written by Jessie Morgan-Owens

Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

Contemporary Classics: THE PARABLES OF THE SOWER written by Octavia Butler

The Book off the Shelf: THE BOOK THAT CHANGED AMERICA: HOW DARWIN’S THEORY OF EVOLUTION IGNITED A NATION written by Randall Fuller

The Random BookRISE OF THE ROCKET GIRLS: THE WOMEN WHO PROLLED US, FROM MISSILES TO THE MOON TO MARS written by Nathalia Holt

Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik

Daily Dose of Science: FLOW: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE written by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: WAYSIDE SCHOOL IS FALLING DOWN written by Louis Sachar

The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi

Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: SYSTEM COLLAPSE (BOOK 7 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

BiographiesFINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

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About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

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