Featured Book of the Week: PARABLE OF THE SOWER written by Octavia E. Butler

PARABLE OF THE SOWER

written by Octavia E. Butler

Time: Mondays – Fridays @ 10am, 11pm, and overnight at 4am (Tues-Sat)

“In the ongoing contest over which dystopian classic is most applicable to our time, Octavia Butler’s ‘Parable’ books may be unmatched.”— The New Yorker



“A brilliant, endlessly rich dystopian novel that pairs well with 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale, and it’s also a fascinating exploration of how crises can fuel new religious and ideological movements.”― John Green, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Turtles All the Way Down, New York Times



“If we’re talking must-read authors like Maya Angelou, James Baldwin, and Toni Morrison, the one-and-only Octavia Butler needs be a part of the conversation. The groundbreaking sci-fi and speculative fiction author was a master of spinning imaginative tales that introduced you to both the possibilities — and dangers — of the human race, all while offering lessons on tribalism, race, gender, and sexuality.”― O, The Oprah Magazine



“A dystopian classic.”― Kirkus Reviews

From a celebrated, award-winning author, a modern classic about a young girl fighting for survival in a post-apocalyptic world, perfect for fans of N.K. Jemisin and Margaret Atwood.

Fifteen-year-old Lauren Olamina lives inside a gated community with her preacher father, family, and neighbors, sheltered from the surrounding social chaos and anarchy caused by climate change and economic crisis. In a society where any vulnerability is a risk, she suffers from hyperempathy—a debilitating sensitivity to others’ emotions.



Precocious and clear-eyed, Lauren must make her voice heard in order to protect her loved ones from the imminent disasters her small community stubbornly ignores. But what begins as a fight for survival soon leads to something much more: the birth of a new faith . . . and a startling vision of human destiny.