PSA: Beware of “wrbhfm@gmail.com” SCAM

Great Literature
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
Delve into timeless works of literature, with book readings featuring celebrated and influential literary pieces.close
Recently, it has come to our attention that an email address posing as a former WRBH staff member has been sending out correspondence on our behalf.
If you receive anything from the address “wrbhfm@gmail.com” it is not coming from WRBH. Any communication on behalf of WRBH will use an address ending in “@wrbh.org”
Below is a list of current, legitimate email addresses associated with the station:
Emails from any other entity should be marked as spam and reported to your email provider’s phishing department.
We apologize to anyone who has been affected by this scam attempt.
Written by: WRBH
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.