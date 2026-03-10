PSA: Beware of “wrbhfm@gmail.com” SCAM

Recently, it has come to our attention that an email address posing as a former WRBH staff member has been sending out correspondence on our behalf.

If you receive anything from the address “wrbhfm@gmail.com” it is not coming from WRBH. Any communication on behalf of WRBH will use an address ending in “@wrbh.org”

Below is a list of current, legitimate email addresses associated with the station:

zach@wrbh.org

del@wrbh.org

jason@wrbh.org

eric@wrbh.org

production@wrbh.org

Emails from any other entity should be marked as spam and reported to your email provider’s phishing department.

We apologize to anyone who has been affected by this scam attempt.