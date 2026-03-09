Weekly Schedule for 03/09 – 03/15

Tulane Women’s Basketball:

Tuesday, March 10th VS AAC OPPONENT | 5:40p Pregame | 6:00p Tip-Off

Next game TBD.

Tulane Baseball:

Tuesday, March 10th VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE | 5:50p Pregame | 6:05 First Pitch

Friday, March 13th VS. CREIGHTON | 6:15p Pregame | 6:30p First Pitch

Saturday, March 14th VS. CREIGHTON | 1:45p Pregame | 2:00p First Pitch

Sunday, March 15th VS. CREIGHTON | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: Ending Tuesday…THE JFK CONSPIRACY: THE SECRET PLOT TO KILL KENNEDY–AND WHY IT FAILED written by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

Beginning Thursday…GIRL IN BLACK AND WHITE: THE STORY OF MARY MILDRED WILLIAMS AND THE ABOLITION MOVEMENT written by Jessie Morgan-Owens

Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot

Best Selling Fiction: THE SECRET OF SECRETS written by Dan Brown

Contemporary Classics: THE PARABLES OF THE SOWER written by Octavia Butler

The Book off the Shelf: THE BOOK THAT CHANGED AMERICA: HOW DARWIN’S THEORY OF EVOLUTION IGNITED A NATION written by Randall Fuller



The Random Book: Ending Monday…THE ECHOES OF BABYLON written by Michael Hastings

Beginning Wednesday…TBD

Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik

Daily Dose of Science: FLOW: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE written by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: ALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl

The Self-Help Book: THE COURAGE TO BE DISLIKED: THE JAPANESE PHENOMENON THAT SHOWS YOU HOW TO CHANGE YOUR LIFE AND ACHIEVE REAL HAPPINESS written by Ichiro Kishimi



Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: FUGITIVE TELEMETRY (BOOK 6 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD