Featured Book of the Week: SKY DADDY: A NOVEL written by Kate Folk

SKY DADDY: A NOVEL

written by Kate Folk

Time: Mondays – Fridays @ 9am, 10pm, and overnight at 3am (Tues-Sat)

“[A] bizarre and endearing debut . . . We can’t remember the last time we met a character this singular or read a book this funny.”— Oprah Daily (Best New Books to Read This Spring)



“Sleek and darkly comical . . . with the melancholic wit and whimsy of Miranda July.” —The Boston Globe



Cross the jet bridge with Linda, a frequent flyer with an unusual obsession, in this “audaciously imagined and surprisingly tender” (Rachel Yoder, author of Nightbitch ) debut novel by the acclaimed author of Out There.



A BEST BOOK OF THE YEAR: Time, Oprah Daily, Vulture, Publishers Weekly, Electric Lit, Debutiful, Book Riot, The Skinny • LONGLISTED FOR THE CENTER FOR FICTION FIRST NOVEL PRIZE

Linda is doing her best to lead a life that would appear normal to the casual observer. Weekdays, she earns $20 an hour moderating comments for a video-sharing platform, then rides the bus home to the windowless garage she rents on the outskirts of San Francisco. But on the last Friday of each month, she indulges her true passion, taking BART to SFO for a round-trip flight to a regional hub. The destination is irrelevant, because each trip means a new date with a handsome stranger—a stranger whose intelligent windscreens, sleek fuselages, and powerful engines make Linda feel a way that no human ever could. . . .



Linda knows that she can’t tell anyone she’s sexually obsessed with planes. Nor can she reveal her belief that it’s her destiny to “marry” one of her suitors, uniting with her soulmate plane for eternity. But when an opportunity arises to hasten her dream of eternal partnership, and the carefully balanced elements of her life begin to spin out of control, she must choose between maintaining the trappings of normalcy and launching herself headlong toward the love she’s always dreamed of.



Both subversive and unexpectedly heartwarming, Sky Daddy hijacks the classic love story, exploring desire, fate, and the longing to be accepted for who we truly are.