    WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio

Blog

Weekly Schedule for 03/02 – 03/08

March 2, 2026

Background
Tulane Women’s Basketball:

  • Tuesday, March 3rd @ FLORIDA ATLANTIC | 5:40p Pregame | 6:00p Tip-Off
  • Saturday, March 8th VS SOUTH FLORIDA | 1:40pm Pregame | 2:00pm Tip-Off

Tulane Baseball:

  • Friday, March 6th @ TEXAS CHRISTIAN | 5:45p Pregame | 6:00p First Pitch
  • Saturday, March 7th @ TEXAS CHRISTIAN | Joining at conclusion of WBB
  • Sunday, March 8th @ TEXAS CHRISTIAN | 12:45p Pregame | 1:00p First Pitch

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction: THE JFK CONSPIRACY: THE SECRET PLOT TO KILL KENNEDY–AND WHY IT FAILED written by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot

Best Selling Fiction: SKY DADDY written by Kate Folk

Contemporary Classics: THE PARABLES OF THE SOWER written by Octavia Butler

The Book off the Shelf: THE BOOK THAT CHANGED AMERICA: HOW DARWIN’S THEORY OF EVOLUTION IGNITED A NATION written by Randall Fuller

The Random Book: THE GREAT CRASH 1929 written by John Kenneth Galbraith

Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik

Daily Dose of Science: FLOW: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE written by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl

The Self-Help Book: WINNING THE WAR IN YOUR MIND: CHANGE YOUR THINKING, CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Craig Groeschel

Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: FUGITIVE TELEMETRY (BOOK 6 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

BiographiesFINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD

Written by: WRBH

About WRBH

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

