Weekly Schedule for 02/09 – 02/15

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:CARELESS PEOPLE: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism written by Sarah Wynn-Williams

Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot

Best Selling Fiction: THE FALLEN FRUIT written by Shawntelle Madison

Contemporary Classics: BRIEF INTERVIEWS WITH HIDEOUS MEN written by David Foster Wallace

The Book off the Shelf: THE GREAT EASTERN written by Howard A. Rodman



The Random Book: THE GREAT CRASH 1929 written by John Kenneth Galbraith

Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik

Daily Dose of Science: FLOW: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE written by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: ALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll

Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl

The Self-Help Book: WINNING THE WAR IN YOUR MIND: CHANGE YOUR THINKING, CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Craig Groeschel



Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler

Outer Limits: FUGITIVE TELEMETRY (BOOK 6 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice

Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis

Spanish Book: TBD