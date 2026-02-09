Weekly Schedule for 02/09 – 02/15

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Listeners:
Top listeners:
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
Best Selling Non-Fiction:CARELESS PEOPLE: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism written by Sarah Wynn-Williams
Great Literature: MIDDLEMARCH written by George Eliot
Best Selling Fiction: THE FALLEN FRUIT written by Shawntelle Madison
Contemporary Classics: BRIEF INTERVIEWS WITH HIDEOUS MEN written by David Foster Wallace
The Book off the Shelf: THE GREAT EASTERN written by Howard A. Rodman
The Random Book: THE GREAT CRASH 1929 written by John Kenneth Galbraith
Little Free Library Book: UPROOTED written by Naomi Novik
Daily Dose of Science: FLOW: THE PSYCHOLOGY OF OPTIMAL EXPERIENCE written by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: ALICE IN WONDERLAND written by Lewis Carroll
Young Adult Literature: DANNY, THE CHAMPION OF THE WORLD written by Roald Dahl
The Self-Help Book: WINNING THE WAR IN YOUR MIND: CHANGE YOUR THINKING, CHANGE YOUR LIFE written by Craig Groeschel
Mystery Hour: THE BIG SLEEP written by Raymond Chandler
Outer Limits: FUGITIVE TELEMETRY (BOOK 6 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: HOME FIRES written by Luanne Rice
Biographies: FINDING ME: MEMOIR written by Viola Davis
Spanish Book: TBD
Written by: WRBH
6:00 am - 7:00 am
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
Mon-Fri 7am-8am, replays at 3pm and 2am
7:00 am - 8:00 am
8:00 am - 9:00 am
9:00 am - 10:00 am
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.