Weekly Schedule for 12/29 – 01/04

Background
Announcements:

WRBH’s annual airing of the One Book One New Orleans Book of the Year begins New Years Day at 9:00am in the Best Selling Fiction Category!  This year’s selection was Daughters of the New Year written by E.M. Tran.   Be sure to tune in!

Books on Air:

Best Selling Non-Fiction:WHEN THE GOING WAS GOOD: AN EDITOR’S ADVENTURES DURING THE LAST GOLDEN AGE OF MAGAZINES written by Graydon Carter

Great Literature: THE HAUNTED MAN AND THE GHOST’S BARGAIN written by Charles Dickens

Best Selling Fiction: DAUGHTERS OF THE NEW YEAR written by E.M. Tran (One Book One New Orleans Book of the Year 2025)

Contemporary Classics: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN written by Betty Smith

The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’S Celebrity Holiday Stories

The Random BookMULTIPLIERS: HOW THE BEST LEADERS MAKE EVERYONE SMARTER written by Liz Wiseman

Little Free Library Book: THE TWELVE TOPSY TURVY, VERY MESSY DAYS OF CHRISTMAS written by James Patterson

Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga

Macabre MondayPILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s BookTHE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult LiteratureHARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: MAKE YOUR BED: LITTLE THINGS THAT CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE…AND MAYBE THE WORLD written by Admiral William H. McRaven

Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie

Outer Limits: NETWORK EFFECT (BOOK 5 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells

WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley

BiographiesWILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro

WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.

