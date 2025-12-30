Weekly Schedule for 12/29 – 01/04

Military History
Explore gripping non-fiction books that delve into the rich and complex history of military events and figures.close
WRBH’s annual airing of the One Book One New Orleans Book of the Year begins New Years Day at 9:00am in the Best Selling Fiction Category! This year’s selection was Daughters of the New Year written by E.M. Tran. Be sure to tune in!
Best Selling Non-Fiction:WHEN THE GOING WAS GOOD: AN EDITOR’S ADVENTURES DURING THE LAST GOLDEN AGE OF MAGAZINES written by Graydon Carter
Great Literature: THE HAUNTED MAN AND THE GHOST’S BARGAIN written by Charles Dickens
Best Selling Fiction: DAUGHTERS OF THE NEW YEAR written by E.M. Tran (One Book One New Orleans Book of the Year 2025)
Contemporary Classics: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN written by Betty Smith
The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’S Celebrity Holiday Stories
The Random Book: MULTIPLIERS: HOW THE BEST LEADERS MAKE EVERYONE SMARTER written by Liz Wiseman
Little Free Library Book: THE TWELVE TOPSY TURVY, VERY MESSY DAYS OF CHRISTMAS written by James Patterson
Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: MAKE YOUR BED: LITTLE THINGS THAT CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE…AND MAYBE THE WORLD written by Admiral William H. McRaven
Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie
Outer Limits: NETWORK EFFECT (BOOK 5 OF THE MURDERBOT DIARIES) written by Martha Wells
WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
1:00 pm - 1:30 pm
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.