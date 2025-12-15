Weekly Schedule for 12/15 – 12/21

Announcements:

WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday stories are underway! Be sure to tune in this Wednesday, December 10th through the end of the year, during the Book off the Shelf time slot (1:30pm M-F & 5:00a Tu-Sat) to hear your favorite holiday classics read by local celebrities you know and love. Happy listening!

Best Selling Non-Fiction:WHEN THE GOING WAS GOOD: AN EDITOR’S ADVENTURES DURING THE LAST GOLDEN AGE OF MAGAZINES written by Graydon Carter

Great Literature: THE CRICKET ON THE HEARTH written by Charles Dickens

Best Selling Fiction: THE DROWNING GAME written by Barbara Nickless

Contemporary Classics: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN written by Betty Smith

The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’S Celebrity Holiday Stories

The Random Book: THE GREAT DIVIDE: NATURE AND HUMAN NATURE IN THE OLD WORLD AND THE NEW written by Peter Watson

Little Free Library Book: THE TWELVE TOPSY TURVY, VERY MESSY DAYS OF CHRISTMAS written by James Patterson

Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga

Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi

Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley

Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh

The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz

Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie

Outer Limits: THE LAST CASTLE OF CHRISTMAS written by Alexander Jablokov

WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley

Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien

Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro