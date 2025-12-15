Weekly Schedule for 12/15 – 12/21

Best-Selling Non-Fiction
Explore insightful non-fiction books that have topped the charts, offering a blend of recent and historical best-sellers throughout the week.close
WRBH 88.3 FM Reading Radio
WRBH’s Celebrity Holiday stories are underway! Be sure to tune in this Wednesday, December 10th through the end of the year, during the Book off the Shelf time slot (1:30pm M-F & 5:00a Tu-Sat) to hear your favorite holiday classics read by local celebrities you know and love. Happy listening!
Best Selling Non-Fiction:WHEN THE GOING WAS GOOD: AN EDITOR’S ADVENTURES DURING THE LAST GOLDEN AGE OF MAGAZINES written by Graydon Carter
Great Literature: THE CRICKET ON THE HEARTH written by Charles Dickens
Best Selling Fiction: THE DROWNING GAME written by Barbara Nickless
Contemporary Classics: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN written by Betty Smith
The Book off the Shelf: WRBH’S Celebrity Holiday Stories
The Random Book: THE GREAT DIVIDE: NATURE AND HUMAN NATURE IN THE OLD WORLD AND THE NEW written by Peter Watson
Little Free Library Book: THE TWELVE TOPSY TURVY, VERY MESSY DAYS OF CHRISTMAS written by James Patterson
Daily Dose of Science: HUMAN: THE SCIENCE BEHIND WHAT MAKES YOUR BRAIN UNIQUE written by Michael S. Gazzaniga
Macabre Monday: PILGRIM: A MEDIEVAL HORROR written by Mitchell Lüthi
Children’s Book: THE BLUE SWORD written by Robin McKinley
Young Adult Literature: HARRIET THE SPY written by Louise Fitzhugh
The Self-Help Book: NO BAD PARTS: HEALING TRAUMA AND RESTORING WHOLENESS WITH THE INTERNAL FAMILY SYSTEMS MODEL written by Richard Schwartz
Mystery Hour: PARTNERS IN CRIME written by Agatha Christie
Outer Limits: THE LAST CASTLE OF CHRISTMAS written by Alexander Jablokov
WRBH After Dark: SLEIGH BELLS AND SNOWSTORMS: A SMALL-TOWN CHRISTMAS ROMANCE written by Claire Kingsley
Biographies: WILLA CATHER: THE EMERGING VOICE written by Sharon O’Brien
Spanish Book: Frutos extraños escrito de Leila Guerreiro
Written by: WRBH
WRBH 88.3 FM, Radio for the Blind and Print Handicapped, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and is the only full-time reading service on the FM dial in the United States. At WRBH, our mission is to turn the printed word into the spoken word so that the blind and print handicapped receive the same ease of access to current information as their sighted peers.